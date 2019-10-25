Feedback sought on council PSPO extensions

The council wants feedback on its proposal to extend the Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) in Maidenhead, Windsor and Ascot.

The orders propose to deal with nuisance in an area that is ‘having a detrimental effect on the quality of life’ for those in the community.

It can prohibit certain things or require specific things to be done.

The Royal Borough is looking to extend the existing PSPOs for an additional three years, which would see them in place until 2023.

These include borough wide alcohol consumption, and the ability for authorised persons to issue fines.

Residents have until midnight on Sunday, October 27 to give their feedback. Visit www3.rbwm.gov.uk/forms/form/485/