"Like a James Bond movie": Maidenhead rabbi reflects on secret religious missions to the Soviet Union

The collapse of Thomas Cook led to headlines of families stranded abroad and long-awaited holidays getting cancelled.

But for a Maidenhead rabbi, the business’s demise brought back memories of how it was the only route for a him to reach out to oppressed Soviet Jews.

Rabbi Dr Jonathan Romain, the rabbi at Maidenhead Synagogue, made use of the agent to book travel tours to the Soviet Union in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

The 65-year-old made four trips to the Communist superpower during that period, meeting Jews who were unable to freely express their Jewish way of life and refuseniks – Jews unable to emigrate from the country for fear of being punished for wanting to leave.

He said: “I shall always be grateful to Thomas Cook for providing a way of getting into the Soviet Union to visit those in distress when the Iron Curtain was drawn tightly shut.

“It was a world full of state control, fear and suspicion that was totally alien to anything I had encountered before.”

Rabbi Romain would visit people and teach basic Jewish knowledge values.

“There were only a couple of very old rabbis still alive to serve a vast country, no new ones were allowed to be trained, and there were hardly any synagogues functioning outside Moscow and Leningrad,” he said, adding that all religious groups were discouraged and penalised.

Although freedom of religion was guaranteed by the Soviet constitution, religion was in practice seen as a threat to the atheist Communist state.

Jews wanting to leave – the so-called refuseniks – could be punished if their request to emigrate was turned down, and faced being excluded from education and work opportunities.

At worse, Rabbi Romain said, they would be excluded from work altogether, which could lead to them being charged with social parasitism – Soviet citizens were expected to work if able.

Rabbi Romain said: “The feeling is if you are stuck in a lift and the doors don’t open.

“That was the situation for Soviet Jews.”

He would take a five-day tour with Thomas Cook, but slink away from the travel agent’s tour when inside the USSR to visit the homes of Jews he learned of via contacts.

During his trips, he visited Moscow, Leningrad – re-named St Petersburg today – Minsk and Ukraine.

“I went to people’s homes, and when I say homes, they were really, really small,” he said. He would sometimes be talking to 40 – 50 people crowded into one house.

He would also take medication and oranges – ‘like gold dust’ – to hand out.

The clandestine activity was risky because it was not allowed by Soviet authorities, which increasingly cottoned on to what he was doing.

“It was almost like a James Bond movie,” Rabbi Romain said.

On one trip, he was being given a list of people he should visit during his time in the USSR when a black car – the KGB, the feared state security agency - pulled up.

“We had to literally flush it down the loo,” he said.

“There was another occasion when I (was leaving) the Soviet Union. I was hauled off the coach and literally strip searched.”

A guard armed with a rifle conducted a thorough search but failed to find anything.

Rabbi Romain was actually bringing back information but had secreted it away in coded language in his diary.

“I was actually scared going,” he said.

“But it was much worse for the people there who had no way of getting out.”

On his third visit, his passport was taken and he was banned from re-entry – though he managed it one final time. He estimates to have met about 200 people during his trips.

As the 1980s progressed and Gorbachev and his ‘glasnost’ reforms opened up the Soviet Union, the situation for Jews improved, Rabbi Romain said.

He is still in touch with refuseniks he visited. One family, the Borovinskys, was adopted by Maidenhead Synagogue as a ‘refusenik family’.

Semion and Natalie Borovinsky, of Leningrad, were eventually allowed to emigrate to Israel.

“I have got very fond memories of Thomas Cook, because they were the only way in to a very, very closed state,” Rabbi Romain said.

