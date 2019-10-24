Award-winning Maidenhead charity puts up special display

A special display was put up in the window of a Maidenhead charity shop after it won an award.

Alzheimer’s Dementia Support won the Best Charity Award at the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards 2019 on September 27.

To celebrate winning the award, which is sponsored by the ‘Tiser, it put the trophy up on display in the front window of its shop in High Street, opposite Wilko, last week.

Also on display was a cutout of the Advertiser’s coverage of the awards ceremony.

Alzheimers Dementia Support offers support and guidance, as well as a variety of services, to those in the area who are directly or indirectly affected by dementia.

Operating in Windsor, Maidenhead, Ascot, Slough and Langley, since it was formed in 2011, the charity runs things like seated exercise classes, days out and more.

The charity is also holding a 5km Santa Fun on Sunday, November 24 in Dorney.

If you would like to enter as an individual or in a team visit bit.ly/33Kr4bU