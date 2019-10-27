Craft Coop quiz with champagne up for grabs

Customers visiting Maidenhead’s Craft Coop store next month are invited to take part in a quiz about the shop.

On November 9 and 10, the Craft Coop – based in the Nicholsons Centre – is continuing to cele-brate its 10th anniversary.

The answers to the quiz will be posted on the Craft Coop’s Facebook posts from the beginning of November.

There will be two winners – one from Maidenhead and another from High Wycombe – drawn from all correct entries.

The winners will be awarded with a bottle of champagne.