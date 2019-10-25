Tributes paid to former Maidenhead Chamber president

Tributes have been paid to a ‘confident and outgoing’ former chamber of commerce president who died in Maidenhead earlier this month.

Ena Quick, 88, died at the wheel from a heart attack in Boyn Hill Road, Maidenhead, on Tuesday, October 8.

Ena had lived in Norden Road for 60 years, having moved to the town from Paddington at the age of 14, during the Second World War.

She had three children – Tony, 64, Adrian, 58, and Dorne Hardyman, 56, as well as three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Ena spent most of her working life with manufacturer AR Fabb Brothers Ltd, which was based in the town, as a director.

She married her late husband Laurence Quick at St Luke’s Church in Norfolk Road, spending more than 40 years with him.

Ena was heavily involved with the Maidenhead & District Chamber of Commerce, where she was social secretary and president.

During her several decades with the chamber, Ena formed a relationship with Theresa May and was known well by the Maidenhead MP, who was often invited to the social events Ena organised.

Son Adrian, who Ena once succeeded as president of the Maidenhead chamber, said: “She was very much into the social things – any social events, she did all of those.

“Mum often got Theresa to events and things.”

He added: “She was very confident and outgoing, which is what helped her with the social side and organising things.

“She knew a lot of the mayors as they sort of came and went. She was just part of the community and got to know everybody.

“People saw her and knew she was coming. She was good in the community.”

Mrs May said: “Ena was a great character. She gave a great deal to the local Maidenhead community particularly through her work with the chamber of commerce.

“She was also an astute businesswoman and she will be sorely missed.”