Charity news (October 24): Maidenhead Zombie Walk to return

If your charity has some news, is holding a fundraiser or wants to celebrate the achievements of its supporters, email news@baylismedia.co.uk

MAIDENHEAD: The 4th Maidenhead brownies and guides and 13th Maidenhead scout group will be holding a joint Christmas Fair.

It will be held at High Street Methodist Church in King Street on November 30 from 10am–1.30pm.

There will be items to buy including homemade cakes, sweets, preserves, Christmas puddings, handicrafts and plants.

Children will also be able to visit Santa and refreshments and lunches will be served.

MAIDENHEAD: Entries are now being accepted for the Maidenhead Lions Club’s 35th Swimarathon at the Magnet Leisure Centre.

The event in Holmanleaze will be held on Saturday, January 11 from 7am to late evening.

Teams of eight swim in relay for 55 minutes to raise funds for their cause and the Lions Club.

A total of 70 teams are already entered from schools and other organisations but another 30 may enter.

Entry forms are available from the Lions website at www.maidenheadlions.org.uk or email swimarathon@maidenheadlions.org.uk or phone 0345 833 5793.

MAIDENHEAD: Three zumba instructors will be raising funds for a breast cancer charity with a zumbathon next month.

On Saturday, November 9 at St Piran’s School in Gringer Hill, there will also be a raffle and cake sale at the fundraiser.

It runs from 4.30pm-6.30pm and tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the door.

All proceeds will go to Breast Cancer Now.

Email carla_leech@tiscali.co.uk for tickets

TOWN CENTRE: More details have been released about the Maidenhead Zombie Walk, which is returning again next weekend.

Raising money for the Kevin Cruise Foundation, the walk – which is free to attend - kicks off at 5pm on Saturday, November 2.

Participants meet at The Maiden’s Head pub in High Street at 4pm and there will be ‘pro zombie training’ and entertainment by Mark’s Magic Mayhem.

A fancy dress Halloween after party will be hosted by the 4gband, with dogs and children welcome on the walk and in the pub till 9pm.

Search ‘Maidenhead Zombie Walk’ on Facebook.