Maidenhead choir sings on Songs of Praise

The Maidenhead Community Choir (MCC) was invited to sing at last Sunday’s recording of BBC show Songs of Praise.

Under the direction of Ken Burton at Reading Town Hall, ‘all raised the roof’ with a mix of songs from traditional, modern and gospel hymns.

Ken Burton, who had shared a workshop and concert with the MCC a few years ago, conducted the packed audience of hundreds of people.

The MCC also shared the stage with Rick Astley, who performed a Christmas song.

Director Tina Reibl said: “It was an unforgettable afternoon.”