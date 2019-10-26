SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Sat, 26
16 °C
Sun, 27
11 °C
Mon, 28
10 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Maidenhead choir sings on Songs of Praise

    The Maidenhead Community Choir (MCC) was invited to sing at last Sunday’s recording of BBC show Songs of Praise.

    Under the direction of Ken Burton at Reading Town Hall, ‘all raised the roof’ with a mix of songs from traditional, modern and gospel hymns.

    Ken Burton, who had shared a workshop and concert with the MCC a few years ago, conducted the packed audience of hundreds of people.

    The MCC also shared the stage with Rick Astley, who performed a Christmas song.

    Director Tina Reibl said: “It was an unforgettable afternoon.”

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved