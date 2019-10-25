A two-week road closure in Knowl Hill Common began on Thursday. (October 24).

The road will be closed for its entire length daily until Friday, November 8.

This will be between the hours of 8am and 6pm, the Royal Borough told its followers on Twitter on Tuesday this week.

The work is taking place to facilitate the installation of fibre broadband ducting works.

Visit one.network for more information on existing and upcoming roadworks in the area.