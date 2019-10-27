Clara Court care home in the running for Care Team of the Year award

Clara Court has reached the final stages of a countywide competition which celebrates excellence and team effort in care homes.

The Courthouse Road home Run by Care UK is in the running to win ‘Care Team of the Year’ in the Caring UK Awards 2019.

In March the Care Quality Commission (CQC) awarded Clara Court ‘outstanding’ in both its responsiveness and effectiveness, resulting in an overall ‘outstanding’ rating.

The home tries to foster a family culture which includes the chef playing the guitar to entertain residents and the maintenance team taking residents out on fishing trips.

Debbie Winwood, home manager at Clara Court, said: “We are thrilled to have been named as a finalist in the ‘Care Team of the Year’ category at the Caring UK Awards.

“To be shortlisted for this national award shows just how committed the team is, and I’m extremely proud of each and every one of them.

“We’re extremely proud of the family culture we’ve created here at Clara Court and we’d like to wish luck to everyone who has made the finals. We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed.”

For further information on Clara Court call Debbie, on 0333 4343 017, email debbie.winwood@careuk.com or visit careuk.com/clara-court