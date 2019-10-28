A Maidenhead Mermaid wins Miss Mermaid UK

A mermaid from Holyport has been crowned Miss Mermaid UK.

Amy Blunden represented Berkshire in the competition at the Madejski Stadium in Reading on Saturday, October 5.

Used to embodying fictional characters, Amy has entered a number of cosplay (costume play) competitions at Comic Con events and found out about mermaiding when she attended MCM London Comic Con last year.

Since becoming Berkshire’s hopeful for the professional mermaid competition, Amy has dedicated her time to creating a story for her finned alter-ego, Harmony, and preparing for the competition.

She had to learn to swim in a mono-fin for 50 metres underwater in one breath, make and model a mermaid costume from items that would otherwise be thrown away, and raise money for the marine conservation charity Sea Shepherd UK.

Out of the 17 sashes up for grabs, Amy was awarded three in addition to Miss

Mermaid England and Miss Mermaid UK.

She also earned Miss Mermaid Charity for raising £1,256, Miss Mermaid Publicity for promoting the competition and the charity –

including a feature in the ’Tiser – and Miss Mermaid Royal for selling the most tickets to the event.

The 20-year-old said: “It was so much fun, the whole experience was insane.”

She added: “Everyone had put in so much work, and it was really nice seeing other people had put in as much work as I had.

“I still can’t believe that it happened because there was so much talent on the stage that night.”

Next for the Dorset School of Acting student is competing in Miss Mermaid International, which will take place in Egypt in the spring.

She said: “I bought my all to the UK and I will definitely bring my all to the International competition, I will

do all in my power to do the best I can.”

To keep up to date with mermaid Harmony’s Instagram follow @mermaid.harmony