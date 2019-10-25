Lantern Parade returns to Maidenhead

Animal-themed lanterns will soon be walked through Maidenhead for the Community Lantern Parade.

The eleventh annual parade, run by Norden Farm, will start outside the town hall with music and entertainment on Saturday, December 7 at 4.30pm.

It will then continue along the High Street and through the town centre at 5pm before the live music and entertainment from 5.45-6.15pm.

The theme of this year’s free-to-attend event is The Carnival of the Animals – Origins. Tickets for the lantern-making workshops, which will be running throughout November and December for all ages, are now on sale.

The band leading the parade, The Brass Funkeys, will headline a gig in the Desborough Theatre after the parade, supported by local talent, from 6.30-9pm.

The event is curated by Norden Farm’s Education Manager Robyn Bunyan.

She said: “The Lantern Parade is my favourite event of the year. When it all comes together on the night it is really breath-taking.

“The project takes around a year of fundraising and planning, but being able to produce these events for Norden Farm is a real privilege – and celebrating with the community makes it even more special.”

Tickets for the post-parade gig are £3 on the door. To buy tickets for the lantern-making workshops call the box office on 01628 788997 or go to www.nordenfarm.org