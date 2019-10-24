Council approves 26 High Street flats but none are 'affordable'

A five storey building in the High Street combining retail space and 26 flats has been approved despite offering no affordable housing.

Proposals for the space, which includes one bedroom and studio flats, were discussed at a Maidenhead Area Development Management Panel at the Town Hall last Wednesday.

Plans include altering the ground floor of 70 and 72 of the High Street [Savers and New Look] to form a single retail unit.

The ground floor would also be extended – providing a roof terrace of 245 square metres of communal amenity space, and a five storey block of 18 flats - which would front onto West Street.

The upper floors of units 70 and 72 would also be altered from ancillary to residential to form eight flats.

Gurch Singh (Con, St Mary's) said it was a sustainable location, and in line with the Borough Local Plan policy which encourages re-use of commercial space, but he was ‘slightly disappointed’ there is no provision for affordable social housing.

He said the plans ‘matched the test to avoid that’ - inferring that developers do not have to contribute a percentage of affordable housing if the proposed scheme is not considered financially viable.

Schemes are generally only considered to be financially viable if they deliver a profit margin of about 20 per cent.

Cllr John Baldwin (Lib Dem, Belmont) said it was ‘becoming a statistical certainty’ that the valuations of proposed developments ‘keep coming back in the high teens of percentages, time after time, after time.”

Royal Borough head of planning Jenifer Jackson said she appreciated the concern ‘especially around the delivery of affordable housing because it’s an area where there is a clearly identified need’.

She explained that in Maidenhead town centre schemes of this size are generally seen as unviable – a ‘reasonable profit’ would only be returned from a scheme of 50 units.

Government planning policy allows a case for non-viability of a scheme to be made to the council - which is then assessed independently on the planning authority’s behalf.

But given the national policy there is no basis to insist that affordable housing should be delivered as part of schemes of this size.

Cllr Donna Stimson raised concerns about the lack of parking spaces but she said under the councils new parking and transport strategies – ‘we are going to find less and less parking spaces in the middle of Maidenhead’.

“We’re going to have to stop having car parking spaces for every apartment in the middle of town so I guess we’re going to start seeing more and more of these applications and I guess that’s just a nod to sustainability and to climate change.”

The plans were voted for by seven councillors – Cllr Baldwin and Cllr Brar voted against.