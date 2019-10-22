Theresa May speaks out against Boris Johnson's immigration proposals

Theresa May has spoken out against Boris Johnson in the House of Commons.

Revealed in the Queens Speech last Tuesday, part of Mr Johnson’s legislative agenda included a points-based immigration system from 2021 when EU free movement ends after Brexit.

Speaking in the House of Commons last Wednesday for only the second time since she resigned as Prime Minister, the Maidenhead MP warned the new system ‘could allow abuse to take place’.

She said: “In 2010, when I became Home Secretary, one challenge that I faced was dealing with the abuse that had arisen in the immigration system, which had largely been enabled by the Labour party’s points-based system.

“It is possible that the best brains of the Home Office have come up with a very good scheme.

“But I urge the Home Secretary and the Home Office to look carefully at the lessons that have been learned about points-based systems, which are not in themselves an answer to controlling immigration and which can allow abuse to take place.“

The former Home Secretary also expressed concerns about ‘references in the press’ to the possibility of regional visas being introduced after Brexit.

According to Mrs May, this could affect whether someone is given a visa depending on which part of the country they will work in.

She warned the current Home Secretary, Priti Patel, to be cautious if she opted to take that approach.

Mrs May also took issue with plans to increase sentences for foreign nationals who have re-entered the country after getting deported.

She said: “The issue that I have is that, as a result of the proposals, we will potentially see more foreign national offenders in our prisons.

“I urge the Government, alongside what they are already doing, to consider how we can most effectively remove foreign national offenders and also ensure that we have prisoner transfer schemes to replace those that are available to us within the European Union.”