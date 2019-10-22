In pictures: children try tag rugby at Maidenhead Rugby Club

The England rugby team could have picked up some top tips if they had been at Braywick Park yesterday.

While they were preparing for their World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Japan this week, hundreds of youngsters were showing off their rugby skills at a tag rugby extravaganza hosted by Maidenhead Rugby Club.

About 400 children aged seven to 11 from 14 primary schools from around Maidenhead took part in under-9s and under-11s tag rugby games.

Many of the children taking part had never played any competitive sports and each squad of 12 players included at least three girls.

The event was organised by the Ascot and Maidenhead School Sport Partnership.

Partnership development manager Emma Fitzgerald said: “The Tag Rugby Festivals are amongst the larger participation events the Partnership runs, and it’s fantastic to be involved with such a proactive local club like Maidenhead RFC.

“Now children who are interested in playing rugby will have the whole season to get involved with the great junior set up at the club, and that’s just what we are about – high-quality opportunities to try different sports and getting more kids playing more sport more often.”