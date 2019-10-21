Video: Model railway exhibition in Knowl Hill

All services were on time as a model railway exhibition returned to Knowl Hill on Saturday.

Hundreds visited the village hall in Bath Road at the weekend for the Marlow, Maidenhead and District Model Railway Club (MMDMRC) event.

This was the first to be held at this time of year, with the club’s main annual exhibition taking place in January at Cox Green Community Centre in Highfield Lane, while another smaller show is scheduled for June.

Layouts and demonstrations gave a variety of visitors – from seasoned train enthusiasts to young children – the chance to explore the models and learn more about them.

About 30 members of the club were in Knowl Hill to display their work, with more than 200 people coming through the door.

MMDMRC chairman Mark Pollard was pleased with the standard of this year’s models.

He said: “You have got the enthusiasts who come out to further their hobbies, and then at the other end of the spectrum you have got the children who think: my model railway can be like this one day.

“The little ones [show] that there is still an attraction in a steam engine.

“There was a good standard of modelling and something for everybody to look at.”