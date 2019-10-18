Theresa May MP picks her official Christmas card from competition entries

It is only October but Theresa May MP already knows what Christmas card she is sending out to her family, friends and colleagues this year.

The Maidenhead and Twyford MP made the decision at 'Tiser Towers this afternoon when she picked her favourites from entries to the Christmas card competition run by the Advertiser.

The theme of the competition was the ’12 days of Christmas’ but as is to be expected with artistic licence - not all entrants stayed on topic.

A lot of the cards centred on Father Christmas and Christmas trees, and there was also a nativity scene entered for good festive measure - all of which were much admired by Mrs May.

Spoilt for choice she did not take the decision lightly and took her time to peruse the large number of entries children had thoughtfully designed and coloured.

Traditionally she has had the help of her husband, Philip, but although he could not join her today, she still kept in mind his advice – ‘check the spelling’.

The MP has chosen her official Christmas card from the competition for many years - knowing ‘from experience what a wealth of artistic talent there is among children locally’.

Today she said: “Once again a huge selection of really great cards. A lot of thought had gone into entries this year with some really imaginative designs.”

The Advertiser will reveal the winner at a later date.