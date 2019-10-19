Burnham-based Brooke from The Circle gets warm reception following exit from show 

A Burnham-based travel blogger has been ‘overwhelmed’ by the response she received after appearing on a reality show called The Circle.

Brooke Odunbaku was one of the first players in the Channel 4 programme, which returned for a second season earlier this month.

The show, which is on every night except Saturdays, sees a group of players living in separate flats connecting with each other through a social media

platform called The Circle. Players will rate each other every few days with the least popular at risk of becoming ‘blocked’.

Brooke, who left the show on Thursday, October 10, said: “I knew I wanted to apply for the show. I was the biggest fan last year and I was like ‘this is right up my street’.”

As a travel blogger with thousands of followers, Brooke said she wanted to go on the show to prove that you shouldn’t make assumptions of people based on their social media profiles.

She said: “People get the wrong perception of me through social media so I wanted to show a different side to me.”

She said that people often assume she is an escort, sugar baby or involved with drugs because she is always on holiday.

“Because I am a young girl and always travelling, people think how can she travel so much? It’s not my fault I know so much about money management,” said Brooke.

Players in the game can pretend to be different people or omit certain parts of

their personality to try and increase their chance of winning, but Brooke was not tempted to be a ‘catfish’ and decided to play herself.

“I just didn’t want the stress or hassle of pretending to be someone else. I thought I’m pretty popular so hopefully that will be the case in The Circle.

“I’m glad I played myself, I have no regrets, but hats off to the catfishes.

“I could have tried to be more tactical but I followed my heart. It was what it was.”

Since leaving the show Brooke has received thousands of messages from people online.

She said: “I’ve been in such shock and disbelief – there is so much love and support and people even watching the show from America and Australia.

“I have been overwhelmed by the love and support.”

The Circle continues weekdays at 10pm on Channel 4.