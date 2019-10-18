Man from Burnham charged with multiple offences

A 28-year-old man from Burnham has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon and other offences following an incident in Slough on Sunday.

Sacha Piednoir, of Hamilton Gardens, Burnham, was charged with one count of possession of an offensive weapon, two counts of possession of controlled drugs, one count of receiving stolen goods, one count of theft of a pedal cycle and one count of resisting a constable in the execution of duty.

The charges are in connection with an incident at around 11am on Sunday when a man was detained for a search in Sydenham Gardens, Slough.

Piednoir has been remanded on bail to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on November 26.