Pupils are poets for a day at Big Write event

Young writers were taught the art of poetry by an expert on Friday, October 11.

Maidenhead’s Big Write workshop was aimed at year five and six pupils and led by published poet Coral Rumble at the Desborough Suite at Maidenhead Town Hall in St Ives Road.

The day was organised by Maidenhead’s Big Read, which ran Maidenhead’s Big Read Festival in March, to increase the love of reading in the community and improve the attainment of children in schools.

The pupils spent the morning taking part in interactive poetry writing sessions before spending the afternoon practising and then performing their poems in front of their families and teachers.

Coral said: “I’m thrilled with how today has gone.

“There was a constant buzz in the theatre from beginning to end – a productive buzz that never became destructive.”

Chairman of Maidenhead’s Big Read Stephan Stephan said he hoped the event would be the first of many that enable children to ‘experience a day of writing freedom, exploration and recital’.

He added: “The schools, and the parents, have much reason to be proud of the excellent behaviour and creative focus of their children.

“It was amazing to see the originality in the room and we hope this has sparked the imaginations of all the children that attended; encouraging them to read more and write innovative pieces.”