De-stressing workshops in Nicholsons Centre for World Mental Health Day

A series of workshops promoting positivity and stress-free living took place on World Mental Health Day.

Last Thursday the Preven-tative Healthcare Service (PHS) Hub in the Nicholsons Centre ran extra sessions for the special day.

Plenty of people turned up for the sessions, which included yoga and stretching, meditation and a breathing workshop.

A nutritionist was at the hub to give free advice on how people can change their diets for the better, and Charlotte Brockman from Mad Millenials gave a talk about how she is working with younger people struggling with depression and anxiety.

Jo Haley also gave a talk about having positive conversations with yourself.

Michelle Carvill, founder of the PHS, said of the talk: “It was about feeling good and how that makes you feel about yourself.

“What you do and what you say about positive self-care, she was talking about the negative talks we give to ourselves and how we can change those conversations.”

This week is the last week the pop-up PHS hub will be open in the Nicholsons Centre. If you would like to give the PHS some feedback, you can fill in a survey at the hub, next to Clintons.