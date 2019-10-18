In pictures: Maidenhead Fire Station set-off on 200km bike ride

Maidenhead firefighters set off on their 200 kilometre (km) charity bike ride on Monday – but not before duty called.

Blue Watch were due to embark on a ‘Remembrance Ride for the Fallen’ after they clocked-off from a night shift on Monday morning but got slightly waylaid after attending a last-minute shout.

The journey from the station, to The Menin Gate Memorial to the Missing in Ypres, Belgium, was the idea of station manager, Hayden Jenkins, to raise money for two charities.

They are the Fire Fighters Charity, which supports past and present members of the UK’s fire services, and the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service.

Kevin Wood, also known as ‘Woody’, is one of the firefighters taking on the challenge.

Speaking on Tuesday he said: “We had a delayed start to our trip due to attending a Car Crash at 8.45am, just 15 minutes before the end of our shift on Monday morning.”

He added: “This meant we missed our booked ferry and had to take a later one.”

The crew did eventually get away but only had time to cycle 23 km on day one and not 50km as planned.

Woody said: “We have to cycle further each day to make up the 200km target.

“We have visited 21 cemeteries today and cycled 63km. We are attending last post at 8pm tonight [Tuesday] in Ypres.”

On Wednesday Woody said the group put in a 'big effort' and cycled 67km putting them back on target to do 200km by end of day four.

On Thursday the group intended on visiting the Menin Gate where they will take part in The Last Post Ceremony and lay a wreath.

The crew have set themselves a £3,000 fundraising target and have so far raised £1,205.

To make a donation go to www.justgiving.com/teams/200kforthefallen