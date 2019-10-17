Progress made on Maidenhead Waterways weir

Rollers that will enable canoes and rowing boats to travel along the Maidenhead Waterways are being installed on the Green Lane Weir.

The weir, which is being built by Oxford-based civil engineering firm Greenford, will raise the water level along the town centre channel once completed.

The weir formation is now complete, and the engineers are now installing the rollers, which will enable rowing boats and canoes to pass through.

A fish pass, which lets fish and eels travel along the waterway without interruption, is also complete and set to open later this year.

While working on the site Greenford has used a ‘cofferdam’ – a watertight enclosure – which has enabled them to pump water away.

Robert Hutton, director at Greenford Ltd said: “At the heart of everything we do, we hold the environment at the forefront of our minds.

“We strive to create solutions that blend seamlessly into rural and urban environments.

“Our ongoing involvement in the Maidenhead Waterways restoration project is one that we are incredibly proud of. We are extremely pleased with the work carried out so far and are excited to see the result.”

Waterways pick up surprise award

L-R John Morgan, Richard Davenport, Andrew Ingram, of Maidenhead Waterways, and Eddie Quinn, of Kier Group, sponsor of the Special Recognition award.

Maidenhead Waterways won an Award of Special Recognition at the Canal and River Trust Living Waterways Awards 2019 last Thursday.

The trustees had been left disappointed after a snub for the ‘Built Environment’ category, but were elated after they were announced as the winners of the 'surprise' award.

Judges were full of praise for the scheme’s scale and vision, and the role it has played in the regeneration of Maidenhead town centre.