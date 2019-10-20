Poetry club to launch in Maidenhead

A new poetry group will hold its first meeting next month.

Pop-Up Poetry has formed the group, which will meet on Monday, November 4 at 1.45pm at Maidenhead Library, St Ives Road.

The theme of the first meeting will be ‘family’.

It will then meet on the first Monday of every month.

Members of Maidenhead Drama Guild joined Pop-Up Poetry at the library on October 3 to celebrate National Poetry Day. The poems focused on the theme of ‘truth’.