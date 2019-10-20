SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Sun, 20
12 °C
Mon, 21
13 °C
Tue, 22
13 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Poetry club to launch in Maidenhead

    A new poetry group will hold its first meeting next month.

    Pop-Up Poetry has formed the group, which will meet on Monday, November 4 at 1.45pm at Maidenhead Library, St Ives Road.

    The theme of the first meeting will be ‘family’.

    It will then meet on the first Monday of every month.

    Members of Maidenhead Drama Guild joined Pop-Up Poetry at the library on October 3 to celebrate National Poetry Day. The poems focused on the theme of ‘truth’.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved