'Sharp' kerb bursts tyres in Maidenhead town centre

A tyre-bursting kerb has been covered after several drivers accidentally drove into it over the weekend.

A ‘sharp’ section of kerb jutting out into York Road, near the junction with St Ives Road, claimed several tyres over the weekend, according to one driver.

Plastic buffers have now been installed beside the kerb, which has been built over the double yellow lines, preventing other motorists from driving into it.

Business analyst Craig Hendry, from Furze Platt, was driving with his son on Sunday when he inadvertently hit the kerb, bursting two of his tyres which, he said, caused £450 worth of damage to his Audi A6.

He said: “I was driving along York Road and there was a car at the end of St Ives Road.

“I was watching it and just hit that kerb – I was not even close to the side of the road. I was just showing my son how much Maidenhead had changed over the last few years.”

Mr Hendry pulled over in Bridge Avenue to inspect the damage, and a few minutes later a taxi pulled up ahead of him. A man got out with a tyre and started fixing it on a car parked in the road.

Mr Hendry discovered that the man had hit the same kerb and had taken a taxi to Slough to buy a new tyre.

When he walked back to York Road, three more cars were pulled over on the side of the road; all three had been damaged after hitting the same sharp kerb, he said.

“The angle was very sharp,” said Mr Hendry.

“They could have angled it more gradually, or they could even have put some signage up or painted the yellow lines around it.”

Mr Hendry is seeking compensation for the damages to his car.

Developer Countryside, which is working on York Road as part of the Watermark development, said it had been in touch with Mr Hendry.

A spokesman said: “We regret the incident that took place near the junction with St Ives Road and have already been in touch with the vehicle owner to lend close support.

“Safety is of paramount importance and therefore we have taken immediate measures to address the temporary kerb and ensure this does not happen again.

“Due to the nature of our work as part of the Watermark scheme, the adaptation of the nearby highways is unavoidable. However, we do appreciate the patience and understanding shown by the local community.”