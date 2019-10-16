In pictures: Crafts and Laughs event raises money for Mind

An event organised by two women with a shared passion for community raised more than £3,000 for a mental health charity.

Crafts and Laughs, held at SportsAble in Braywick Road, on Saturday, was organised by Tabitha Beaven of Tuneless Choir Maidenhead, and Deborah Jones, of Craft Coop, the artisan shop in the Nicholsons Centre.

The £3,218 proceeds were donated to the charity Mind.

Tabitha, 40, said: “Deb-orah had also been think-ing about what Craft Coop could do in October to support World Mental Health Day (October 10) and it made perfect sense for us to team up on this event.”

Tabitha said she ‘knew folks had talents and hobbies that we could share and all benefit from’.

She added: “I’m a laughter yoga leader so the idea of Crafts and Laughs popped into my head.”

The event showcased 17 different crafts, five different laughter activities and 10 well-being demos.

Activities were held in every ‘nook and cranny’ of the disability sports centre, said Tabitha.

“We had a painting party in the bar, musical instrument tasters in the hallway and massage tasters in the meeting room,” she said.

There was also silk painting and decoupage, stand-up comedians and poets, and Geoff Motley, who used to draw cartoons on BBC children’s TV Playdays.

Deborah said: “Time and again, I see the Maidenhead community come together to do something amazing – and this event was one of them. On every single level, it was joyful, supportive and creative, and I think that’s what makes Maidenhead special.”