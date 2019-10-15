In pictures: Thames Hospice opens new Home store

The mayor was in attendance as Thames Hospice opened its new store in Maidenhead last week.

The charity hosted shoppers on Friday for the unveiling of the Home store in Reform Road, which has moved from Windsor.

Royal Borough mayor Cllr Sayonara Luxton cut the ribbon to open the store as customers gathered outside.

The first weekend of trading made more than £9,000 of sales for the charity, which could pay for two specialist mattresses for the hospice’s Inpatient Unit, allowing a patient to be comfortable.

Julie Rowley, director of retail, said: “We were thrilled to open the doors to our new Home store in Maidenhead on Friday and we were overwhelmed by the fantastic response from our loyal customers and new visitors.

“This has been a major move for us from Windsor to Maidenhead and we are so amazed by the positive comments and support from customers. We look forward to being part of the local community for many years to come.”

The new store includes a showroom with furniture and homeware, and a Home Studio where customers can purchase upcycled furniture, or commission their own pieces to be upcycled.

Thames Hospice Home is open Monday-Saturday 9.30am-5.30pm, and Sunday 11am–5pm. The store will need volunteer support. Visit www.thameshospice.org.uk/volunteer