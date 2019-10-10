Almost 200 police officers to join Thames Valley Police next year

Almost 200 police officers are set to join Thames Valley Police (TVP) next year.

On Tuesday, it was announced that 183 officers will join the force in 2020/21 as the first phase of a three-year ‘uplift’ scheme.

Last month, TVP police and crime commissioner (PCC), Anthony Stansfeld, said he expected 600 new officers to be added to the force as part of the 20,000 Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced would be introduced nationwide.

Reacting to Tuesday's announcement, Mr Stansfeld said: “I am pleased to hear this announcement, following my recent positive discussions with the government.

“This addition of 183 new officers for 2020-2021 will ensure that Thames Valley Police can continue to keep our communities safe and continue to protect the most vulnerable in the region.

“I will continue to press the need for the Thames Valley to receive the share of these new officers it requires but this is a great start.”

Government funding will cover all associated costs for things like training and kit.

The number of officers to be introduced in the second and third years of the scheme are yet to be announced, and it is not clear how many will be assigned to Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor.

Thames Valley Police has previously stated that it hopes to hire more officers from minority backgrounds in the upcoming recruitment.

BAME people make up 14 per cent of the Thames Valley’s population, but only five per cent of its police officers are non-white.