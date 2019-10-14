People to Places charity marks landmark hire

12:00PM, Monday 14 October 2019
A charity providing wheelchair accessible transport across the borough reached its 150,000th wheelchair and scooter hire on Saturday.
People to Places delivers a Shopmobility service for people to go shopping around Maidenhead and Windsor, and now includes mobility equipment that can be hired.
A small certificate was presented to Rita Pike of Maidenhead by Peter Haley, CEO of the charity.
As a token of appreciation, Mrs Pike will receive a free trip for her and a passenger to go on a People to Places’ special day or half day trip.
Peter Haley said: “The frustration of not being able to get out is a very common complaint. But many people are concerned that using a mobility aid is a sign of giving in. In fact, it can be the beginning of a new lease of life, re-opening doors people think are shut to them.”
