Young Cox Green gymnasts off to USA championships

Young gymnasts from a Cox Green club are off to the USA next June to represent their country on an international stage.

Sienna King, 10, Sophie Van Der Knaap, nine, Saffron Arora, 11, Eileanór Phelan, 10, Macy Hutchinson, nine, and Aimee Brain, 10, competed last Sunday at the USA IAIGC World Championship qualifiers.

They will be going to Orlando, Florida, next year to represent the UK in the prestigious event after they each individually qualified for the honour.

The gymnasts train at Core Gymnastics club in Highfield Lane, and their coach, Eadie Grant, said it is a ‘dream come true’.

“The girls have been working really hard – it is a dream come true for me to be taking all of them and fulfilling their potential,” she said.

“The secret to the success of the club is the coaches put in a lot of time and effort with the girls. They just want to achieve and go on to the next stage.

“They get on really well [with them] and everything our girls have to do, our coaches can actually show them as they were all competitive gymnasts.”

The team are hoping to secure sponsorship as they do not receive any funding.

Contact coregymnasticsclub@gmail.com