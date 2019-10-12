Maidenhead Royal British Legion and Armed Services Cadet Forces form an affiliation

The Maidenhead branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) has joined forces with the borough’s Armed Services Cadet Forces.

The branch has received considerable assistance from army, sea and air cadet forces and so it was decided to make the relationship permanent by forming an affiliation between them all.

Prior to Remembrance Sunday last year, the cadet forces contributed to helping the legion branch raise a record amount of funds through its poppy appeal – which the cadets will help with again this year.

Ray Williams said: “The RBL [Maidenhead Branch] and commanding officers of each unit sign a certificate to the effect that they

support the aims of the RBL and we support the aims of the cadet forces.”

To mark the occasion a formal presentation of the affiliation certificates was held at Maidenhead Conservative Club on Friday, September 20.

In attendance were members of the legion branch, officers and cadets of all three units, and Theresa May MP.

The commanding officers of each cadet unit were presented with their certificates by the Maidenhead MP, and Ted Carpenter was also a recipient – receiving his certificate for his long years of dedication to the RBL.