Environment Agency launches online river pollution service

An online service updating the public on major pollution incidents in six London boroughs has been extended to cover parts of the northern Home Counties.

Anyone with an interest in the environment can sign-up for email alerts on how the Environment Agency (EA) is responding to incidents, including river pollution where sewage or another substance has entered the water.

People who want to be kept posted on incident management can log on to consult.environment-agency.gov.uk/hnl/hnl-incidents-notifications and submit their email address.

They can select rivers of interest from around 80 in the Royal Borough, South Bucks, London, Bedfordshire, Essex and Hertfordshire. The EA will then issue regular updates.

Sam Lumb, area director for the EA, said: “We’re really pleased to be extending this popular service to those with a keen interest in the environment.

“It means the public can be informed about major water pollution incidents.”