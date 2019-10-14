In pictures: Junck Percussion Workshop at Boyne Hill Infant School

An innovative music and arts charity gave pupils at Boyne Hill Infant School a lesson in making music on Wednesday, October 2.

The Junk Percussion Workshop was run by the charity Readipop on behalf of Norden Farm’s Farm Out programme.

Each year the programme engages with about 4,200 children and young people at 30 schools by providing free and heavily subsided access to arts workshops and experiences.

Supported by the Spoore, Merry and Rixman Foundation, the programme supports the curriculum and enhances creative experiences for staff and

students.

Last week Readipop gave year 2 pupils at the Rutland Road school the opportunity to create an orchestra of sound using unusual instruments – teaching them that music can be found everywhere.

Passionate about the power of music, the Reading based charity aims to deliver engaging arts projects that make a positive difference in people’s lives.

Class teacher Emma Franks said it was lovely for pupils to see someone else deliver music, and use instruments they don’t normally use in class – including frying pans and biscuit tins.

She said: “It was a noisy event but it was nice because it was learning a bit about percussion and rhythm and making up their own rhythms, which fits in nicely with he music curriculum.”