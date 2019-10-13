Norden Farm open Christmas light switch-on competition

Artistic children have the opportunity to light up Maidenhead with festive cheer next month.

Norden Farm has opened its annual art competition to find a child to turn on the Christmas lights at Maidenhead Town Hall on Saturday, November 23.

The competition celebrates the centre’s Christmas show, which this year is ‘The Bear’ by Raymond Briggs, a tale of a little girl who befriends a polar bear.

Children are invited to take inspiration from The Bear, drawing, painting or creating the bear hiding in their school or home.

Alternatively they can draw paint or create themselves and their pets eating breakfast.

The entries will be divided into two age groups: three to five and six to eight.

The deadline for entries is Monday, November 11.

All artwork submitted will be displayed in an interactive exhibition in the art gallery at Norden Farm, Altwood Road, from Tuesday, November 19 to New Year’s Day.

The Bear will be performed twice daily from Tuesday, Novem-ber 26 to Sunday, December 29.

Competition entry forms can be downloaded from the Norden Farm website at norden.farm/events/the-bear