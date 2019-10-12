Children's authors talk to pupils for Libraries Week

A Horrible Science show based on the popular children’s books was one of the events staged by libraries in the Royal Borough this week.

The occasion is Libraries Week 2019, which has seen pupils from schools in the area, and in a number of libraries, experience books coming to life.

Reading development and library promotions officer, Jeanette Kemp, said yesterday (Wednesday): “It’s been going really well.

“We had a really lovely day yesterday with Steven Butler and today we’ve had a bit of a mad science show with Nick Arnold.”

Steven Butler is the author of Dog Diaries, co-written with James Patterson, and Nick Arnold is author of Horrible Science, designed to get children interested in the subject.

Jeanette said: “Steven did a great presentation and he did a bit of a draw, along with the children who had whiteboards and pens. It was really fun, the children all really enjoyed that.”

Nick also put on an interactive show, said Jeanette.

“It is fantastic, it starts with this funny music and then experiments – getting children and teachers up as volunteers.”

Today (Thursday), pupils will be attending an event led by Michelle Harrison, author of The 13 Treasures, her debut novel which won the Waterstone's Children's Book Prize.

Jeanette said the week is a great opportunity to promote the library service.

She said: “It’s a platform for us to shout about what we do.”

As part of the week of events, Old Windsor Library was reopened on Tuesday after a new extension and refurbishment.

To find out more about the Royal Borough’s libraries go to www3.rbwm.gov.uk/

info/200197/libraries