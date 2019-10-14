Furze Platt Senior School in bid to raise £34,000 for new theatre

Furze Platt Senior School has launched a campaign to raise more than £30,000 to kit out a new state-of-the-art theatre.

New Hall Theatre will provide a multi-use space in the school’s new hall, part of an £8 million council investment due to open in September next year.

In addition to the hall, the investment has also paid for a three-storey teaching block comprising four science labs and 11 class-rooms, which will open next month.

While the hall will be used daily for school assemblies and PE, the plan is for it to be a performance space, known as the New Hall Theatre, for students and the community.

The school has fitted out the teaching block and has set aside about 80 per cent of the amount needed to fit out the hall for every day use.

Now the PTFA (Parents, Teachers and Friends Association) have been tasked with raising the remaining £34,000 needed to complete the transformation into a fully functioning theatre.

Plans for New Hall Theatre include retractable 448 seating, production lighting desk facilities, audio trolley, mixer and loudspeakers, projection and screen.

Lynne Moore, head of operations and business development at Furze Platt Seniors, said they hope to raise the funds in time for Christmas so the project can be put out for tender.

She said: “Maidenhead is really short of performance and rehearsal spaces.

“This will be one of the biggest venues and we’ll be able to hire it out to provide additional income to support the school budget.

“It’s a big opportunity to provide a venue for current students and students of the future,” she added.

Headteacher, Dr Andrew Morrison said: “This is a tremendous opportunity for the school and community to work together to create a fantastic base for the arts in Furze Platt.

“This shared resource will massively benefit our students and offers local groups a new base and performance space.”

Launching the campaign, Cllr Joshua Reynolds and Cllr Catherine del Campo, both Liberal Democrats from Furze Platt ward, visited the school with a £750 donation on Tuesday, October 1.

The money came from the Royal Borough Member Community Budget scheme under which a sum of £750 is available to each council member to award to local community initiatives or projects.

Anyone wishing to donate can find the details on

myschool.com/FurzePlatt