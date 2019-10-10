Charity news (Oct 10): Thames Hospice Santa Dash date set

If your charity has some news, is holding a fundraiser or wants to celebrate the achievements of its supporters, email news@baylismedia.co.uk

CRAZIES HILL: A Macmillan coffee morning is being held by pupils at Crazies Hill CE Primary School on Friday, October 11.

The event, taking place from 3pm in the school hall will feature a cake stall, with no set prices, only donations, tea and coffee for a donation and squash.

The hall will include tables and a seating area.

Proceeds raised on the day will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

ROYAL BOROUGH: Morris dance team Taeppa’s Tump handed over a cheque to the Oesophageal Patients Association for £869.93 last month.

The sum is the greatest amount ever collected by the Maidenhead dancers.

The money was collected through a charity dance-out in Maidenhead High Street on March 30, a fundraising walk around Holyport in the summer and other donations.

The three-mile walk in Holyport which raised £170 was completed by a group of 27 and began and finished at The White Hart pub in Moneyrow Green.

MAIDENHEAD: St Mark’s Crescent Methodist Church’s monthly bazaar is taking place on Saturday, October 19.

It will run from 10am to 11.30am at the church in Allenby Road, where cakes will be on sale and a raffle will be contested.

All proceeds go to church funds. Free entry. Call 01628 623263.

NORTH TOWN: St Luke’s Church is preparing for its ninth Christmas Tree Festival from December 6 to 8.

Anyone who wishes to sponsor and decorate a tree – at £30 per tree – is invited to contact the church on admin@stlukesmaidenhead.org.uk or 01628 622733 for further details and the necessary form.

BERKSHIRE: Steam rollers, traction engines and vintage cars will roll in on Saturday, October 12 to raise money for Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice and St John Ambulance.

They will take up residence for ‘one night only’ at the New Leathern Bottle pub in Jealotts Hill as part of the annual ‘steam up’.

The event, which attracts hundreds of visitors, has been held at the pub since 1971.

It is open to all the family and includes free admission and parking.

EAST BERKSHIRE: Thames Hospice’s Santa Dash will take place on Sunday, November 24.

Red and white suits will dash around Swinley Forest in Bracknell to raise funds for the hospice in Windsor.

Families will have an opportunity to run or walk a 3k, 5k or 10k route, and there will also be a visit from Santa and his sleigh, children’s entertainment, music and refreshments.

Registration is now open with an early bird offer running until October 31: adults £15 and children £5.

Entry fee includes a Santa suit for adults, and reindeer antlers and flashing noses for children.

Every participant will receive a medal when they cross the finish line.

To sign up visit www.thameshospice.org.uk/ santadash or call 01753 842121.

MARLOW: A Rotary Club of Marlow charity concert raised more than £1,000 on Saturday.

The Ascot Brass Band performed with choirs from Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School in West Street.

More than 200 tickets were sold for one of the Rotary club’s biggest events on its calendar.

Rotarian Lance Slater said it was ‘another fantastic concert’.

He added: “The whole event was a great success from beginning to end. We had a record number of people in the audience.

“We have been running the concert for many years and hopefully will continue to do so.”

MARLOW: A curry night at Marlow CE Infant School raised more than £1,500 for three charities.

It was held at the school in Sandygate Road on Saturday in aid of the MS Society, The Stroke Association and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Organised by Emma Howarth, from Maidenhead, the fundraiser also featured a raffle and silent auction, raising £902 on the night.

EAST BERKSHIRE: The RSPB will hold a meeting in Maidenhead next week.

On Thursday, October 17 speaker Colin Humphrey will give a talk about his trip around Chile, Cape Horn, the Falklands, Argentina and Uruguay and the birds and marine creatures he saw along the way.

The meeting will take place in the Methodist church in King Street at 7.30pm.

All are welcome, entry costs £4 for members and £5 for non-members.

BRAYWICK: A talk on what government benefits are available to people with Parkinson’s will take place next week.

The Parkinson’s UK Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead branch will hold its monthly meeting at SportsAble in Braywick Road on Monday.

Amit Kohli, from the Slough Benefit Take-up Team, will discuss benefits, who is eligible and how they can make a claim.