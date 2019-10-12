Partially deaf Maidenhead dancer wows audience at Birmingham show

A partially deaf performer from Maidenhead showed off her dance talents at a showcase event in Birmingham last month.

Organised by the National Deaf Children’s Society, Helen Cooper, 13, from Maidenhead, was selected from dozens of hopefuls by the charity to take part in Raising the Bar – a weekend of workshops in music, dance and drama, culminating in a showcase performance.

Along with 19 others, Helen – who goes to Newlands’ Girls School – spent the weekend of September 29 at the Ruddock Performance Arts Centre being mentored by professional deaf musicians, dancers and actors.

The event was designed to inspire deaf young people.

Damian Ball, of the National Deaf Children’s Society, said: “It filled me with pride to watch Helen and the other deaf youngsters display their incredible talents. It was great to see so many deaf young people showing their families, friends and each other exactly what can be achieved in life with a bit of belief, drive and dedication.

“So often I hear people think deaf people can’t achieve in life – but this couldn’t be further from the truth.”