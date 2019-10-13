SITE INDEX

    • Model railway exhibition in Knowl Hill this month

    A model railway exhibition will take place at Knowl Hill village hall, Bath Road, later this month.

    On Saturday, October 19, the Marlow, Maidenhead and District Model Railway Club is presenting the exhibition with layouts, demonstrations and traders.

    Refreshments will also be available during the event, which will run from 10am to 4.30pm.

    Visit www.mmdmrc.org.uk

