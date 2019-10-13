Model railway exhibition in Knowl Hill this month

09:00AM, Sunday 13 October 2019
A model railway exhibition will take place at Knowl Hill village hall, Bath Road, later this month.
On Saturday, October 19, the Marlow, Maidenhead and District Model Railway Club is presenting the exhibition with layouts, demonstrations and traders.
Refreshments will also be available during the event, which will run from 10am to 4.30pm.
Visit www.mmdmrc.org.uk
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Police are investigating the unexplained death of a man in Cox Green this evening (Tuesday).
A man's body was found in a layby on the A404 this morning (Wednesday).