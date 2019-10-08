Smileys Childcare Agency celebrate 30th anniversary

Smileys Childcare Agency celebrated its 30th anniversary by hosting an open day.

Staff blew up balloons and handed out tasty treats to visitors who dropped by its office at Assembly House, in Broadway, on Monday, September 30.

The independent agency has spent the last three decades recruiting nannies, housekeepers and nursery staff for roles in early years education.

Juliet Barkley, recruitment manager, said: “We would like to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you for the continued support and business over the past 30 years.

“This is such an achievement and we are extremely proud to have reached this huge milestone.”

Contact enquiries@smileys-childcare.co.uk for further details.