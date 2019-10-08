In pictures: Maidenhead Boundary Walk 2019

More than £21,000 was raised for charity as the Maidenhead Boundary Walk returned for a 37th year.

The annual event allows walkers to raise money through sponsorship for their favourite charities whilst enjoying a stroll through the Berkshire countryside, re-tracing the old boundary of Maidenhead.

The total raised for charity will be split between 58 different good causes, with Rotary itself expected to receive about £3,000 towards its work.

Organised by the Rotary Clubs of Maidenhead & Maidenhead Bridge, more than 500 walkers took part on Sunday as they started their 13 mile journey from Boulters Lock car park in Lower Cookham Road.

Taking in Bray, Cox Green, Pinkneys Green, Wildbrook Common and Lower Cookham, the event’s roots go back to medieval times when parishes reaffirmed their boundaries.

New this year was a treasure hunt and quiz to complete as walkers trekked the route, including Maidenhead MP Theresa May.

Rotarian Lisa Hunter said: “What is fantastic is we do not take any sponsorship money – the walkers get to keep 100 per cent for the causes that are closest to their hearts.

“When you see the amount of money that is raised and the amount of people that are taking part, that is what it is all about.

“We are very proud that we are enabling local people to raise money.”

This year, the event took on the traditional boundary route – taking in Battlemead Common.

In the past, walkers have had to bypass the Thames towpath and go along Lower Cookham Road.

Flora Woodruff, from Maidenhead, raised the most money through sponsorship – totalling £702.

The group with the most walkers was Makindu Dental Project, who signed up 49 participants.

Next year’s event will take place on Sunday, October 4 2020.