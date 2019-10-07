'Hog roast' and plant-based pastries on the menu at Maidenhead Vegan Market

The town’s foodies got the chance to try unique and interesting delicacies at a vegan market this weekend.

The Maidenhead Vegan Market was held in High Street on Sunday.

Vegans, vegetarians, and those just keen to try something new had the chance to enjoy a variety of foods like vegan hog roast, shortbread, sushi and pastries.

The market, organised by Eat More Kale and Eatonthehighstreet, was also plastic-free and zero waste.

Plenty of people came along to try some of the different things on offer.

The next vegan market will take place in High Street on Sunday, November 10.