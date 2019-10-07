New social group launches at Norden Farm

A new programme from Nodern Farm aiming to bring people together in a social, relaxed environment will launch next week.

Talking Tables is open to anyone and will allow visitors to meet, discuss events, share ideas and meet new people.

It is particularly aimed at those who go to Norden Farm on their own but all are welcome.

The venue, in Altwood Road, will pilot the scheme with film screenings.

Talking Tables is set to be held at Norden Farm on Thursday, October 10 from 11am, with a screening of Bait.

To join in, visitors need to book to see the film and then join the group in the foyer ahead of the screening.

Staff from the Film Hub South East scheme will provide topics to start discussions about the movie.

Call the box office on 01628 788997 or visit www.nordenfarm.org for more.