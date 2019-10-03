Trust cash helps cover Lions' annual Swimarathon fundraiser

A donation from the Louis Baylis Trust will help the Lions Club of Maidenhead give proceeds from one of its biggest fundraisers to those who need it most.

The community service organisation received £2,250 from the owner of the Advertiser in its latest round of donations in July.

The cash will cover the running costs of the popular Swimarathon event which sees swimmers of all ages and abilities take to the pool at the Magnet Leisure Centre to complete a relay.

Last year’s event raised £35,000 with half the money being dished out to each team’s chosen charity and the rest spent on helping individuals predominantly living in the borough.

Organiser Brenda Butler, a Lions member for 20 years, said: “It’s very moving because you see these little ones struggling to swim a length because it’s hard going but they work as a team and they love working together and raising money for a good cause.

“The trust money covers the hire of the Magnet Leisure Centre so that every penny raised goes to the good causes and that’s something the Lions are very proud of.”

Maidenhead MP Theresa May has been a keen supporter of the event over the years and has often been poolside to urge on the competitors.

Applications for the Swimarathon are now open and those interested should visit www.maidenheadlions.org.uk for more details.

The Lions will also use £750 of its grant to help fund the Combined Charities Fair which gives good causes in the area the chance to showcase their work and raise money.

This year’s event is taking place in the Desborough Suite at Maidenhead Town Hall on Saturday, November 9.