Charity news (Oct 3): Thames Hospice set to open new store

TOWN CENTRE: The Maidenhead Macular Society Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting tomorrow (Friday) in the High Street Methodist Church Hall in King Street.

The group, which will meet from 2-4pm, supports people affected by central vision loss due to age-related macular degeneration.

Members are looking forward to a return visit from Kuldip Saundh who will lead a session on sitting keep fit exercises with a yoga influence.

Contact Don Stimson on 01628 620429.

EAST BERKSHIRE: A home improvements company has donated £250 to a child bereavement charity.

Berkshire-based Daisy’s Dream helps children and families across the county who have been affected by life-threatening illness or bereavement.

Anglian Home Improvements has pledged its support for the charity with the donation.

Zoe Nightingale, fund-raiser at Daisy’s Dream, said it would help the charity meet the needs of each child and their family through telephone support services, home and school visits for the child, group events and training for professionals.

TOWN CENTRE: Maidenhead Lions Club will be offering a free prostate cancer check for men over 45 at Maidenhead Town Hall today (Thursday) from 5-9pm.

Hundreds of men are expected at the event, with the deputy mayor Cllr Gary Muir visiting at 6.30pm.

MAIDENHEAD: Thames Hospice will open its new Home store in Reform Road, Maidenhead, on Friday, October 11.

The community is invited to come along to the opening at 2pm and join in with ribbon-cutting with Royal Borough mayor Cllr Sayonara Luxton.

The new store will include a showroom with a range of furniture and homeware and there will also be a studio where customers can buy pieces of up-cycled furniture or commission their own pieces to be upcycled.

Julie Rowley, director of retail at the charity, said: “At our official launch day, customers will be able to soak up the celebratory atmosphere with fizz, refresh-ments and a slice or two of cake, whilst browsing our beautiful range of furniture, home furnishings and upcycled goods.”

Thames Hospice HOME will be open until 8pm on October 11 and there will be a 10 per cent launch day discount on all items.

Normal trading hours will be Monday-Saturday, 9.30am-5.30pm, and Sunday 11am-5pm.

Find out more at www.thameshospice.org.uk

TOWN CENTRE: A ‘Brave the Shave’ event at Monello Hairdressing in Providence Place raised £2,850 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The event was held on Saturday, September 14, before staff headed over to the Maiden’s Head pub to enjoy a party and a live band.

Going under the clippers wasMonello’s own barber Mark Smith, his mother Teresa Lomax and Ray Pearce, one of her work colleagues.

Money has been raised through sponsorship, donations and a raffle of prizes donated by local businesses.

TOWN CENTRE: Members of Maidenhead Conservatives Social Club raised £570 on the ‘world’s biggest coffee morning’ last week.

The Macmillan Coffee Morning in York Road was well attended by members and their friends, and also Theresa May MP.

Vivien Williams said: “We were very fortunate that Mrs Theresa May MP was able to fit us into her busy schedule and found time to have a coffee and a chat.”