Charity Christmas card shop to open in Maidenhead Library

A pop-up shop selling charity Christmas cards will be setting up in Maidenhead Library later this month.

The Cards for Good Causes shop, which opens in the library on St Ives Road on Thursday, October 17, will sell cards in aid of national charities like Cancer Research UK, Barnardo’s and NSPCC, and local ones such as Thames Hospice and Daisy’s Dream.

There will also be seasonal products, such as advent calendars, candles, wrapping paper and stocking fillers.

Wisia Sokol, shop manager, said: “Buying charity Christmas cards is one of the simplest ways to support good causes this festive season.

“The proceeds from every card or product sold make a vital contribution to the work of the charities that we partner.”