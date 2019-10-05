St Luke's Church paid a visit by Canadian friends

St Luke’s Church hosted some Canadian visitors on Monday to celebrate the transatlantic connection between two churches.

The Norfolk Road venue was contacted by archivist Michael Thain, from St Luke’s Church in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada, who wanted to explore more about the pair’s shared contact with Canon Charles Fry.

The canon was vicar of the Maidenhead church from 1914-1947, and also a donor to the one in Red Deer.

He was buried – along with his brother Basil – at St Luke’s in Maidenhead, and Mr Thain wanted to visit their graves as well as the memorial chapel and vestries built by the canon.

The brothers’ father – Thomas Fry – ‘fell in love with Canada during a visit to North America’ and bought a farm near Red Deer, calling it Berkhamsted Farm.

St Luke’s Maidenhead archivist Ann Darracott, who met Michael and his wife Elizabeth this week, said: “[Michael] really enjoyed seeing parts of the church that specifically Canon Fry had an involvement in constructing.

“Now we have met [him] and his wife, in the future we will try and keep a closer connection between the two churches.”