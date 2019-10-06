Date set for Maidenhead Zombie Walk

01:00PM, Sunday 06 October 2019
Initial details have been released about the Maidenhead Zombie Walk, which is set to return to the town on Saturday, November 2.
Participants will gather at The Maiden’s Head pub in Maidenhead High Street for the seventh annual walk before setting off on their journey dressed up as the brain dead.
The event raises money for the Kevin Cruise Foundation, a charity offering theatre tickets to children, families, carers and schools in the area.
