SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Sun, 06
15 °C
Mon, 07
14 °C
Tue, 08
15 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Date set for Maidenhead Zombie Walk

    Initial details have been released about the Maidenhead Zombie Walk, which is set to return to the town on Saturday, November 2.

    Participants will gather at The Maiden’s Head pub in Maidenhead High Street for the seventh annual walk before setting off on their journey dressed up as the brain dead.

    The event raises money for the Kevin Cruise Foundation, a charity offering theatre tickets to children, families, carers and schools in the area.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved