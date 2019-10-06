Find out about Nicholsons redevelopment at exhibition

Those interested in finding out about the redevelopment of the Nicholsons Centre are invited to an exhibition at the shopping mall next week.

The Maidenhead Community Update Exhibition will be held in the former Argos unit on Friday, October 11 from 1pm-6pm and Saturday, October 12 from 10am-4pm.

Visitors will be able to see the proposals for mixed use redevelopment of the shopping centre and talk to the design team.

For more information, visit jtp.co.uk/projects/maidenhead