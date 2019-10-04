In pictures: Norden Farm school art exhibition

Three Maidenhead schools are showcasing their artwork at an exhibition at Norden Farm.

The arts centre is presenting the inaugural exhibition of work created by students from the town’s schools.

It is running in Norden Farm’s gallery in Altwood Road until Sunday, and entry is free.

The Maidenhead Schools Exhibition showcases a wealth of talent from Altwood School, in Altwood Road, Cox Green School, in Highfield Lane, and Manor Green School, in Elizabeth Hawkes Way.

The work displayed features a range of media including pencil drawings, paintings in acrylics and 3D artworks with textile work.

Norden Farm artistic director Jane Corry said: ‘We are so excited to present the very first Maidenhead School’s Art Exhibition and give these talented young people a chance to showcase their artwork in a professional art gallery.

“Maidenhead has a fine tradition of visual artists, and encouraging the next generation. Celebrating their creativity is really important to us at Norden Farm.”

The show is part of Farm Out, the flagship Norden Farm arts programme for schools, funded by the Spoore Merry & Rixman Foundation.