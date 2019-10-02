SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Wed, 02
13 °C
Thu, 03
13 °C
Fri, 04
16 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • In pictures: The 166th Ploughing Match and Dog Show

    Tractor ploughing at the 166th Ploughing Match and Dog Show was rained off on Sunday but ‘you have to respect the weather’.

    The annual show was organised by the Royal East Berks Agricultural Association (REBAA) and took place at Stubbings farm in Burchetts Green.

    Despite having to cancel the tractor ploughing, horse ploughing still went ahead with five pairs of horses.

    “Everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves,” said REBAA chairman Paul Rinder.

    “One aspect of it did dampen our spirits, because it is a ploughing match, but you can’t change the weather unfortunately.”

    He added: “We as farmers know all about the weather – it dictates our day – you have to respect the weather.”

    Even without the ploughing there was lots to see and do.

    Attractions included a bird of prey stand, children’s rides, commercial and food and drink stands, an ice cream van, a bar, metal detecting, a trailer ride around the show and more.

    As well as being a tool to turn over the soil, creating a seed bed and helping with weed control, Mr Rinder said ploughing is ‘a skill in its own right and it must be preserved’.

    “There is less ploughing done generally but it is a skill and it’s very important, because ploughing has always been very important to the industry.”

    He added: “It’s great the ploughing match is available so people can show their skill and what can be achieved and it is fun.

    “At the end of the day, trying to beat your neighbour and your comrades, there is a bit of rivalry and it is nice to be crowned champion ploughman in East Berks.”

    Theresa May MP was invited to the show and awarded some prizes.

    Mr Rinder said: “She came and supported our day which was really kind, especially as it was so wet.”

    He added: “She’s very interested in her constituency and what goes on and she’s very interested in agriculture and the production of food.”

    Results

    Domestic classes 

    The Joy Cup - Flowers & Plants

    Winner: Charlotte Copas

    Wendy Coles Rose Bowl - Fruit & Vegetables

    Winner: Harriet Jones

    Lady Rycroft Cup - Preserves

    Winner: Sue Trower

    The Stirling Cup - Eggs

    Winner: Florence McArdle

    George P Male Cup - Choc Brownies

    Winner: Andrew Randall

    Mrs A Dunn Cup 

    Winner: Thelma Copas

    Mrs A Philp Cup - Children 7-12 years

    Winner: Lucy Philp

    Mrs WW Westacoot - Children age six and Under

    Winner: Isla Randall

    Garden Classes

    Barge Farm Cup - Best Cottage Garden

    Second Place: Susannah Philp

    Winner: Steve Hulatt

    Quiller Goblet Cup - Middle Size Garden

    3rd: Peacehaven, Alistair & Lucy Brooker

    2nd: Stroud Farm, Paul & Tania Rinder

    1st: Meadow View Home - Russell Watts & Tina Green 

    Tudor Chaellenge Cup - Best Large Garden

    3rd: Mount Farm, Tom & Brenda Copas

    2nd: Church Farm, Cynthia Philp

    1st: Heathland, Mark & Mary Hall

    Crop Classes

    No Cup Awarded Best 2 Year + Grass Ley

    1st: Royal Farms

    National Trust Cup Best 2 year Silage/Haylage Ley

    3rd: Emmett Bros

    2nd: James Hayes

    1st: Rinder Farms

    Patullo Higgs Challenge Cup - Best Field of Break Crops

    3rd: Royal Farms (Beans)

    2nd: David Philp & Partners (Kingfisher Peas)

    1st: Randall Farms (Beans)

    Knight Frank & Rutley Challenge Cup - Best Field of Winter or Spring Oats

    3rd: Randall Farms

    2nd: Emmett Farms

    1st: Fairacres Farm

    The NFU Cup - Best field of Spring Wheat or Barley

    3rd: Shottesbrooke Farm (Wheat)

    2nd: Fairacre Farms (Wheat)

    1st: David Philp & Partners (Barley)

    E T Biggs Challenge Cup - Best Field of Winter OSR

    3rd: Randall farms

    2nd: David Philp & Partners

    1st: Copas

    Henry Denny & Son Challenge Bowl - Best Field of Winter Barley

    3rd: David Philp & Partners

    2nd: James Hayes

    1st: R Hutt & Partners

    S W Philp Challenge Bowl - Best Field of Wheat

    3rd: Fairacre Farm (Barrel)

    2nd: J Rayner & Sons (Skyfall)

    3rd: Randall Farms (Cruscoe)

    The Duke of Edinburgh Award for Nature Conservation

    1st: Shottesbrooke Farm

    The Richard Simmonds Award for Diversification Enterprise

    1st: Findlay Bros.

    The Lord Astor's Challenge Cup - Best Livestock Enterprise

    3rd: Copas Traditional Turkeys

    2nd: Tom McCardle

    1st: Royal Farms

    Maidenhead Advertiser Challenge Cup

    3rd: Fairacres

    2nd: David Philip & Partners

    1st: Randall Farms

    The Charles Hobbs Challenge Cup

    Winner: Findlay Bros

    King George VI Challenge Cup

    3rd: Randall Farms

    2nd: Findlay Bros

    1st: Royal Farms

    Horse Ploughing Winners

    The Reading Mercury Challenge Cup - Winner of Class 1 Horse Ploughing

    3rd: Lynn & Kevin Mailing

    2nd: Derek Hilton

    1st: Mick Puxty

    The Strutt & Parker Challenge Cup - For the Best Finish on the Day

    Winner: Mick Puxty

    Dick Wilder Award

    Winner: Dick Philp & Partners 

    Class 52

    Agricultural Employee with 20 Years Service with Copas Farms

    Robert Wilson

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved