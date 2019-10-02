In pictures: The 166th Ploughing Match and Dog Show

Tractor ploughing at the 166th Ploughing Match and Dog Show was rained off on Sunday but ‘you have to respect the weather’.

The annual show was organised by the Royal East Berks Agricultural Association (REBAA) and took place at Stubbings farm in Burchetts Green.

Despite having to cancel the tractor ploughing, horse ploughing still went ahead with five pairs of horses.

“Everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves,” said REBAA chairman Paul Rinder.

“One aspect of it did dampen our spirits, because it is a ploughing match, but you can’t change the weather unfortunately.”

He added: “We as farmers know all about the weather – it dictates our day – you have to respect the weather.”

Even without the ploughing there was lots to see and do.

Attractions included a bird of prey stand, children’s rides, commercial and food and drink stands, an ice cream van, a bar, metal detecting, a trailer ride around the show and more.

As well as being a tool to turn over the soil, creating a seed bed and helping with weed control, Mr Rinder said ploughing is ‘a skill in its own right and it must be preserved’.

“There is less ploughing done generally but it is a skill and it’s very important, because ploughing has always been very important to the industry.”

He added: “It’s great the ploughing match is available so people can show their skill and what can be achieved and it is fun.

“At the end of the day, trying to beat your neighbour and your comrades, there is a bit of rivalry and it is nice to be crowned champion ploughman in East Berks.”

Theresa May MP was invited to the show and awarded some prizes.

Mr Rinder said: “She came and supported our day which was really kind, especially as it was so wet.”

He added: “She’s very interested in her constituency and what goes on and she’s very interested in agriculture and the production of food.”

Results

Domestic classes

The Joy Cup - Flowers & Plants

Winner: Charlotte Copas

Wendy Coles Rose Bowl - Fruit & Vegetables

Winner: Harriet Jones

Lady Rycroft Cup - Preserves

Winner: Sue Trower

The Stirling Cup - Eggs

Winner: Florence McArdle

George P Male Cup - Choc Brownies

Winner: Andrew Randall

Mrs A Dunn Cup

Winner: Thelma Copas

Mrs A Philp Cup - Children 7-12 years

Winner: Lucy Philp

Mrs WW Westacoot - Children age six and Under

Winner: Isla Randall

Garden Classes

Barge Farm Cup - Best Cottage Garden

Second Place: Susannah Philp

Winner: Steve Hulatt

Quiller Goblet Cup - Middle Size Garden

3rd: Peacehaven, Alistair & Lucy Brooker

2nd: Stroud Farm, Paul & Tania Rinder

1st: Meadow View Home - Russell Watts & Tina Green

Tudor Chaellenge Cup - Best Large Garden

3rd: Mount Farm, Tom & Brenda Copas

2nd: Church Farm, Cynthia Philp

1st: Heathland, Mark & Mary Hall

Crop Classes

No Cup Awarded Best 2 Year + Grass Ley

1st: Royal Farms

National Trust Cup Best 2 year Silage/Haylage Ley

3rd: Emmett Bros

2nd: James Hayes

1st: Rinder Farms

Patullo Higgs Challenge Cup - Best Field of Break Crops

3rd: Royal Farms (Beans)

2nd: David Philp & Partners (Kingfisher Peas)

1st: Randall Farms (Beans)

Knight Frank & Rutley Challenge Cup - Best Field of Winter or Spring Oats

3rd: Randall Farms

2nd: Emmett Farms

1st: Fairacres Farm

The NFU Cup - Best field of Spring Wheat or Barley

3rd: Shottesbrooke Farm (Wheat)

2nd: Fairacre Farms (Wheat)

1st: David Philp & Partners (Barley)

E T Biggs Challenge Cup - Best Field of Winter OSR

3rd: Randall farms

2nd: David Philp & Partners

1st: Copas

Henry Denny & Son Challenge Bowl - Best Field of Winter Barley

3rd: David Philp & Partners

2nd: James Hayes

1st: R Hutt & Partners

S W Philp Challenge Bowl - Best Field of Wheat

3rd: Fairacre Farm (Barrel)

2nd: J Rayner & Sons (Skyfall)

3rd: Randall Farms (Cruscoe)

The Duke of Edinburgh Award for Nature Conservation

1st: Shottesbrooke Farm

The Richard Simmonds Award for Diversification Enterprise

1st: Findlay Bros.

The Lord Astor's Challenge Cup - Best Livestock Enterprise

3rd: Copas Traditional Turkeys

2nd: Tom McCardle

1st: Royal Farms

Maidenhead Advertiser Challenge Cup

3rd: Fairacres

2nd: David Philip & Partners

1st: Randall Farms

The Charles Hobbs Challenge Cup

Winner: Findlay Bros

King George VI Challenge Cup

3rd: Randall Farms

2nd: Findlay Bros

1st: Royal Farms

Horse Ploughing Winners

The Reading Mercury Challenge Cup - Winner of Class 1 Horse Ploughing

3rd: Lynn & Kevin Mailing

2nd: Derek Hilton

1st: Mick Puxty

The Strutt & Parker Challenge Cup - For the Best Finish on the Day

Winner: Mick Puxty

Dick Wilder Award

Winner: Dick Philp & Partners

Class 52

Agricultural Employee with 20 Years Service with Copas Farms

Robert Wilson