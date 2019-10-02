In pictures: The 166th Ploughing Match and Dog Show

05:32PM, Wednesday 02 October 2019
Tractor ploughing at the 166th Ploughing Match and Dog Show was rained off on Sunday but ‘you have to respect the weather’.
The annual show was organised by the Royal East Berks Agricultural Association (REBAA) and took place at Stubbings farm in Burchetts Green.
Despite having to cancel the tractor ploughing, horse ploughing still went ahead with five pairs of horses.
“Everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves,” said REBAA chairman Paul Rinder.
“One aspect of it did dampen our spirits, because it is a ploughing match, but you can’t change the weather unfortunately.”
He added: “We as farmers know all about the weather – it dictates our day – you have to respect the weather.”
Even without the ploughing there was lots to see and do.
Attractions included a bird of prey stand, children’s rides, commercial and food and drink stands, an ice cream van, a bar, metal detecting, a trailer ride around the show and more.
As well as being a tool to turn over the soil, creating a seed bed and helping with weed control, Mr Rinder said ploughing is ‘a skill in its own right and it must be preserved’.
“There is less ploughing done generally but it is a skill and it’s very important, because ploughing has always been very important to the industry.”
He added: “It’s great the ploughing match is available so people can show their skill and what can be achieved and it is fun.
“At the end of the day, trying to beat your neighbour and your comrades, there is a bit of rivalry and it is nice to be crowned champion ploughman in East Berks.”
Theresa May MP was invited to the show and awarded some prizes.
Mr Rinder said: “She came and supported our day which was really kind, especially as it was so wet.”
He added: “She’s very interested in her constituency and what goes on and she’s very interested in agriculture and the production of food.”
Results
Domestic classes
The Joy Cup - Flowers & Plants
Winner: Charlotte Copas
Wendy Coles Rose Bowl - Fruit & Vegetables
Winner: Harriet Jones
Lady Rycroft Cup - Preserves
Winner: Sue Trower
The Stirling Cup - Eggs
Winner: Florence McArdle
George P Male Cup - Choc Brownies
Winner: Andrew Randall
Mrs A Dunn Cup
Winner: Thelma Copas
Mrs A Philp Cup - Children 7-12 years
Winner: Lucy Philp
Mrs WW Westacoot - Children age six and Under
Winner: Isla Randall
Garden Classes
Barge Farm Cup - Best Cottage Garden
Second Place: Susannah Philp
Winner: Steve Hulatt
Quiller Goblet Cup - Middle Size Garden
3rd: Peacehaven, Alistair & Lucy Brooker
2nd: Stroud Farm, Paul & Tania Rinder
1st: Meadow View Home - Russell Watts & Tina Green
Tudor Chaellenge Cup - Best Large Garden
3rd: Mount Farm, Tom & Brenda Copas
2nd: Church Farm, Cynthia Philp
1st: Heathland, Mark & Mary Hall
Crop Classes
No Cup Awarded Best 2 Year + Grass Ley
1st: Royal Farms
National Trust Cup Best 2 year Silage/Haylage Ley
3rd: Emmett Bros
2nd: James Hayes
1st: Rinder Farms
Patullo Higgs Challenge Cup - Best Field of Break Crops
3rd: Royal Farms (Beans)
2nd: David Philp & Partners (Kingfisher Peas)
1st: Randall Farms (Beans)
Knight Frank & Rutley Challenge Cup - Best Field of Winter or Spring Oats
3rd: Randall Farms
2nd: Emmett Farms
1st: Fairacres Farm
The NFU Cup - Best field of Spring Wheat or Barley
3rd: Shottesbrooke Farm (Wheat)
2nd: Fairacre Farms (Wheat)
1st: David Philp & Partners (Barley)
E T Biggs Challenge Cup - Best Field of Winter OSR
3rd: Randall farms
2nd: David Philp & Partners
1st: Copas
Henry Denny & Son Challenge Bowl - Best Field of Winter Barley
3rd: David Philp & Partners
2nd: James Hayes
1st: R Hutt & Partners
S W Philp Challenge Bowl - Best Field of Wheat
3rd: Fairacre Farm (Barrel)
2nd: J Rayner & Sons (Skyfall)
3rd: Randall Farms (Cruscoe)
The Duke of Edinburgh Award for Nature Conservation
1st: Shottesbrooke Farm
The Richard Simmonds Award for Diversification Enterprise
1st: Findlay Bros.
The Lord Astor's Challenge Cup - Best Livestock Enterprise
3rd: Copas Traditional Turkeys
2nd: Tom McCardle
1st: Royal Farms
Maidenhead Advertiser Challenge Cup
3rd: Fairacres
2nd: David Philip & Partners
1st: Randall Farms
The Charles Hobbs Challenge Cup
Winner: Findlay Bros
King George VI Challenge Cup
3rd: Randall Farms
2nd: Findlay Bros
1st: Royal Farms
Horse Ploughing Winners
The Reading Mercury Challenge Cup - Winner of Class 1 Horse Ploughing
3rd: Lynn & Kevin Mailing
2nd: Derek Hilton
1st: Mick Puxty
The Strutt & Parker Challenge Cup - For the Best Finish on the Day
Winner: Mick Puxty
Dick Wilder Award
Winner: Dick Philp & Partners
Class 52
Agricultural Employee with 20 Years Service with Copas Farms
Robert Wilson
